SC forms 5-member high-powered inquiry committee to probe police excesses
What's the story
The Supreme Court has formed a five-member High-Powered Inquiry Committee (HPIC) to probe the recent violence during student protests in New Delhi and other parts of India. The committee will look into allegations of excessive use of force by police and paramilitary forces, as well as alleged violence by protesters. Former Supreme Court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy will chair the HPIC.
Committee composition
Other members of HPEC, bench observations
The other members of the HPIC include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr L R Bishnoi.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana observed that the allegations made a prima facie case for an independent investigation.
Case details
Allegations made by petitioners and respondents
The court noted that the allegations include the use of pellet guns, electric batons, indiscriminate lathi charges, and tear gas against peaceful protesters. It also mentioned alleged violence by plain-clothes personnel.
The petitioners suggested examining excessive force by security agencies and monitoring of protesters' privacy rights, while respondents focused on alleged violence by protesters against police officers and damage to public property during demonstrations.
Investigation scope
Directions for preservation of evidence, examination of records
The court directed the HPIC to examine serious injuries allegedly caused by police and security personnel. It also empowered the committee to seek assistance from forensic experts.
The court reiterated directions for preservation of CCTV footage, body-worn camera recordings, and other records related to student protests. These records are to be furnished to the HPIC for examination.
Parties may also submit documentary evidence, material and suggestions to the committee, including anonymously, where necessary to protect the identity of complainants.
Report submission
First interim report, next hearing on September 10, 2026
The Supreme Court has asked the HPIC to submit its First Interim Report on allegations of excessive force and targeted violence against female protesters at the earliest.
The court, however, clarified that the committee's composition does not prevent police or security forces from taking administrative or disciplinary action against officers who violated applicable conduct rules.
The case will be taken up again on September 10.