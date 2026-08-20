SC forms 5-member high-powered inquiry committee to probe police excesses 

The other members of the HPIC include former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, and retired Meghalaya Director General of Police Dr L R Bishnoi.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana observed that the allegations made a prima facie case for an independent investigation.