SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court has turned down bail requests from Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused under the UAPA for allegedly helping plan the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
The riots broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), resulting in 53 deaths and widespread violence.
While Khalid and Imam argued they've been held too long without trial, the court decided not to grant them bail after hearing both sides.
Why some co-accused got bail (and what it means)
Five others charged in the same case—Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed—did get bail.
But their freedom comes with strict conditions: they have to stay within the trial court's area unless allowed otherwise, check in at a police station twice a week, surrender passports (or prove they don't have one), and submit monthly reports.
If they break these rules or get involved in anything suspicious, their bail can be canceled.