SC dismisses plea seeking mandatory disclosure of E20 content
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking mandatory labeling or disclosure of ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel stations across India. The petition was filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami, who sought directions from the central government for uniform labeling on dispensing nozzles, disclosing the exact percentage of ethanol in petrol. However, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale dismissed the plea, saying, "(Petition) dismissed. Open for petitioner to approach competent authority."
Court proceedings
Who are you? Go to HC, bench told Goswami
During the hearing, the court questioned Goswami's decision to approach the Supreme Court directly instead of moving to the High Court first.
"Who are you? You are practicing where? Go to HC and file it," the bench asked.
"I have right to be informed....If I buy petrol there is no mention of e20," Goswami replied.
Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Central government, opposed Goswami's plea, citing the SC's previous orders dismissing challenges to the policy.
Policy
'Even when we buy packet of biscuits...'
"Your lordships have already dismissed pleas challenging the policy," the AG said referring to earlier orders in which the challenge to the policy itself was rejected by the top court.
However, Goswami clarified he only sought disclosure of ethanol content.
"I am not challenging the policy....I have the right to know. Even when we buy a packet of biscuits, we know the ingredients," he submitted.
However, the court refused to entertain the plea.
Environmental initiative
E20 fuel concerns for older vehicles
The E20 program is a major part of India's plan to cut down on crude oil imports and curb emissions by using domestically produced biofuels. It involves blending 20% ethanol with petrol.
The policy had triggered a storm when reports attributed to the attorney general described the ethanol-blending program as an "experiment" in an earlier hearing.
The reports prompted the central government to issue a clarification, saying such reports were "completely false."
Centre
Government's clarification
"At no stage was any submission made that the Government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program or the E20 blending program is an 'experiment.' It is clarified in explicit terms that any suggestion that the Government described the E20 program before the Hon'ble Supreme Court as an 'experiment' is incorrect and does not represent the submissions made on behalf of the Union of India," the government said in a statement in June.
Vehicle issues
Legal battles over E20 fuel
While manufacturers are increasingly producing E20-compatible vehicles, there are still concerns about older models sold before 2023.
Recently, a district consumer disputes redressal commission in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, ordered Maruti Suzuki to give a new Grand Vitara car with an E20-compatible engine to a man after the customer's vehicle broke down due to the alleged use of E20.