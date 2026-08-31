SC dismisses plea seeking mandatory disclosure of E20 content  

During the hearing, the court questioned Goswami's decision to approach the Supreme Court directly instead of moving to the High Court first.

"Who are you? You are practicing where? Go to HC and file it," the bench asked.

"I have right to be informed....If I buy petrol there is no mention of e20," Goswami replied.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Central government, opposed Goswami's plea, citing the SC's previous orders dismissing challenges to the policy.