'Painful parallels to Nirbhaya incident': SC on recent Delhi-NCR rapes

The bench stated that these cases raise the question of whether systematic law enforcement systems have made any significant progress after the Nirbhaya case of 2012.

"These incidents...starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench observed.

The court's observations were made in light of a recent gangrape near Kalkaji temple, where a teenage girl was allegedly raped by three men posing as policemen.