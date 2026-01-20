SC slams Maneka Gandhi for remarks on stray dog order 

The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi 's public criticism of its orders on the stray dog issue. The court observed that her remarks amount to "contempt of court." A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria noted that Gandhi had made sweeping comments without due consideration. However, they decided against initiating contempt proceedings due to their "magnanimity."

Legal proceedings Court questions Gandhi's remarks, Ramachandran responds The bench questioned senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who represented Gandhi, about her remarks. "A little while ago you were telling us court should be circumspect, did you find out what kind of statements your client has been making?" the bench asked. Ramachandran replied, "Of course. If I can appear for Ajmal Kasab, I can appear for her." "Your client has committed contempt. We have not taken action, that's our magnanimity," Justice Nath told Ramachandran.

Kasab 'Have you seen her body language' The bench also asked if he had heard her podcast and seen her body language. "She has made all kinds of remarks against everybody without even thinking. Have you seen her body language?" The court asked him to clarify what budgetary allocation Gandhi helped secure as a former Union minister to tackle the stray dog problem. Ramachandran then replied that he cannot give an answer to that question.

Advertisement