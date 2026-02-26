SC halts NCERT book with 'misleading' info on ex-CJI

Court warns of legal action

This move is pretty serious for students, teachers, and the education system.

The court called the chapter's content a "deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy" and warned that anyone ignoring the ban could face legal trouble.

Only 32 copies made it out before the recall, but now teachers are told not to use any version at all.

States have two weeks to show they're following orders, as the court pushes for more accountability in what gets taught in schools.