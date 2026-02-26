SC halts NCERT book with 'misleading' info on ex-CJI
The Supreme Court has stopped all production and sharing of an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook after finding a chapter that talked about judicial corruption and selectively extracted or quoted portions of a former Chief Justice's statement in a manner the Court found misleading.
The court also sent notices to top education officials and ordered every copy—both printed and digital—to be pulled back across India.
Court warns of legal action
This move is pretty serious for students, teachers, and the education system.
The court called the chapter's content a "deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy" and warned that anyone ignoring the ban could face legal trouble.
Only 32 copies made it out before the recall, but now teachers are told not to use any version at all.
States have two weeks to show they're following orders, as the court pushes for more accountability in what gets taught in schools.