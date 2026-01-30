SC halts UGC's new equity regulations for colleges
The Supreme Court has paused the rollout of the UGC's 2026 equity regulations for colleges, saying they're too vague and could be misused.
For now, the earlier UGC rules are back in action until further orders, while the court waits for more input from the UGC and central government.
Controversy over new rules
The new rules sparked controversy because they defined caste-based discrimination in terms of discrimination against members of SC/ST/OBC groups—leaving out other cases and not addressing false complaints.
Sections of upper-caste or non-reserved-category students protested, worried these changes could create more division on campus.
Reactions were mixed, with petitioners saying the regulations discriminated against general-category students, while reserved-category advocates defended them.