SC hearings, Modi's Israel visit, US-Iran talks: News in focus
February 26 is packed with global action—PM Modi is in Israel for high-profile meetings aimed at boosting ties, while the US and Iran are holding important talks in Geneva as tensions rise.
Back home, India's Supreme Court is set to hear major cases on Manipur violence, judicial transparency, police reforms, and even cricket board matters.
For the 1st time, Modi crosses 100 million Instagram followers
Modi just became the first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers—a digital milestone since he joined in 2014.
While in Israel, he'll visit historic sites like Yad Vashem before meeting President Isaac Herzog to discuss deeper cooperation.
Meanwhile, those US-Iran negotiations could shape regional peace, and the Supreme Court's hearings today could have a real impact on justice and governance across India.