SC hearings, Modi's Israel visit, US-Iran talks: News in focus

For the 1st time, Modi crosses 100 million Instagram followers

Modi just became the first world leader to cross 100 million Instagram followers—a digital milestone since he joined in 2014.

While in Israel, he'll visit historic sites like Yad Vashem before meeting President Isaac Herzog to discuss deeper cooperation.

Meanwhile, those US-Iran negotiations could shape regional peace, and the Supreme Court's hearings today could have a real impact on justice and governance across India.