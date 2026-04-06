SC hears plea over authors' exclusion for NCERT judiciary chapter India Apr 06, 2026

Three authors, Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, were excluded from roles in school-curriculum preparation and state bodies after writing a Class eight NCERT chapter about corruption in the judiciary.

The Supreme Court heard their plea today, with their lawyers explaining the chapter was meant to highlight issues faced by India's key institutions, not just the courts.