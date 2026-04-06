SC hears plea over authors' exclusion for NCERT judiciary chapter
Three authors, Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, were excluded from roles in school-curriculum preparation and state bodies after writing a Class eight NCERT chapter about corruption in the judiciary.
The Supreme Court heard their plea today, with their lawyers explaining the chapter was meant to highlight issues faced by India's key institutions, not just the courts.
SC defers decision to expert committees
The Supreme Court has put off making a decision for now because of some procedural hiccups.
Instead, a domain-experts committee will review NCERT materials and a separate three-member committee, including Justice Indu Malhotra, will help shape future legal studies content.
This is part of the court's instructions about reviewing NCERT content and finalizing the curriculum for legal studies.