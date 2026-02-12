SC mandates full criminal disclosure for bail applicants

Guidelines issued for future bail applications

Khan has two weeks to surrender, and there won't be a CBI probe since the court didn't find police bias after charges were filed.

From now on, every bail application must list details like FIR numbers, police station, charges, possible punishment, time already spent in custody, and where the trial stands.

The Supreme Court also wants all courts across India to update their rules so everyone has to share their criminal background—and any past warrants—through an official affidavit.