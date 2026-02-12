SC mandates full criminal disclosure for bail applicants
The Supreme Court just made it mandatory for anyone applying for bail to come clean about their entire criminal record.
This move follows the cancelation of bail for Mazahar Khan, who's accused of running a fake law degree racket and had hidden nine previous FIRs from the court.
The judges called out the High Court's earlier decision as legally unsound.
Guidelines issued for future bail applications
Khan has two weeks to surrender, and there won't be a CBI probe since the court didn't find police bias after charges were filed.
From now on, every bail application must list details like FIR numbers, police station, charges, possible punishment, time already spent in custody, and where the trial stands.
The Supreme Court also wants all courts across India to update their rules so everyone has to share their criminal background—and any past warrants—through an official affidavit.