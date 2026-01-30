SC: No separate girls' toilets, menstrual hygiene products? You're violating rights
The Supreme Court just made it clear: if schools don't have separate toilets for girls or provide menstrual hygiene products, they're violating girls' basic rights.
This decision came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), with the court saying that missing these essentials hurts girls' education, health, dignity, and privacy.
Court calls out states for inaction on menstrual hygiene issue
Justice JB Pardiwala highlighted that education is tied to other human rights and is part of living with dignity.
The court called out states for not doing enough about menstrual hygiene in schools and pointed out that inaccessibility to menstrual hygiene facilities directly affects a girl child's ability to attend school.
The ruling pushes states to break down barriers so all girls can learn in a safe and supportive environment.