SC: No separate girls' toilets, menstrual hygiene products? You're violating rights

Court calls out states for inaction on menstrual hygiene issue

Justice JB Pardiwala highlighted that education is tied to other human rights and is part of living with dignity.

The court called out states for not doing enough about menstrual hygiene in schools and pointed out that inaccessibility to menstrual hygiene facilities directly affects a girl child's ability to attend school.

The ruling pushes states to break down barriers so all girls can learn in a safe and supportive environment.