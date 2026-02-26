Supreme Court bans NCERT textbook with chapter on 'judicial corruption'

The Supreme Court has ordered a ban on the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) Class 8 Social Science textbook, which contains a chapter on "corruption in the judiciary." The court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, called it a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and demanded those responsible be brought to justice. "We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible...Heads must roll! We will not close the case," CJI Kant said.

Textbook withdrawal Court orders immediate withdrawal of controversial textbook The court then issued notices under the Contempt of Courts Act to NCERT Director Dr. Dinesh Prasad Saklani and the Department of School Education. The Supreme Court has also ordered the immediate withdrawal of all copies of the controversial NCERT textbook from public access. This includes both hard and digital copies, which are to be removed from retail outlets and schools. The court also directed NCERT Director to ensure compliance with this order and submit a report within two weeks.

UGC defense UGC director slammed for defending content During the suo moto hearing, the Supreme Court also slammed the University Grants Commission (UGC) Director for defending the controversial content instead of introspecting on it. "It seems to us that there is a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. This, if allowed to go unchecked will erode the sanctity of judicial office in estimation of public at large and within impressionable minds of youth," the order noted.

Court 'Chapter washes away illustrious history of courts' According to the bench, while the book devotes an entire chapter to the function of the judiciary in our society, it overlooks the illustrious history of the Supreme Court, High Courts, and trial courts, as well as the institution's contribution to the preservation of the democratic fabric. "The silence particularly is egregious since so many high ranking officers have been held by this court for corruption, misuse of public office or diversion of funds," the bench said.

