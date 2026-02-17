SC orders Centre to produce audio evidence to Sonam Wangchuk
The Supreme Court has ordered the production of a pen drive containing videos of speeches that were cited in the detention of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The court directed that the pen drive, which was given to Wangchuk on September 29, 2023, be produced before it in a sealed cover. This comes after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, challenged her husband's detention.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Angmo, argued that four videos relied upon for Wangchuk's detention were missing from the pen drive. He alleged that the detaining authority had relied on incorrect transcripts of these speeches. The court said, "At least whatever he stated in the speeches, we expect the true translation...or it should not be that what he said is 2-3 minutes, and your translation goes for 7 to 8 minutes, 10 minutes."
The Centre has defended Wangchuk's detention, arguing that it was preventive and did not require actual violence. It claimed he tried to instigate a "riot-like" situation in a sensitive border region and had made remarks that, according to them, created a "them v us" divide. However, the court noted that Wangchuk had expressed concern about youth moving away from peaceful methods. The matter will continue with the examination of original transcripts and the sealed pen drive.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on Thursday. The court has asked for the original transcripts of speeches relied upon by the detaining authority. It has also sought clarification on how these speeches relate to the alleged violence on September 24. The outcome could have significant implications for Wangchuk's detention under NSA provisions.