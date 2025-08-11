Next Article
SC orders Delhi to catch, vaccinate, shelter all stray dogs
The Supreme Court just told Delhi to clear all stray dogs off its streets.
Starting now, the city has to catch, vaccinate, and keep these dogs in shelters—no more letting them back out.
Animal rights groups aren't happy, but the court warned that interfering could get them in serious trouble.
The plan for the dogs
Delhi's government and local bodies have six to eight weeks to set up shelters for 5,000 dogs, with CCTV cameras so none slip out.
They'll need to keep detailed records of every dog caught, which they'll show at the next court hearing.
If a dog has bitten someone, it must be sterilized as part of this new plan to manage strays in the city.