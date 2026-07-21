Asaram's interim bail plea: SC directs AIIMS to form board
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to form a medical board to examine the health of self-styled godman Asaram. The examination is for an interim bail plea on medical grounds. Recently, the Rajasthan High Court had upheld Asaram's conviction and life sentence in a 2013 minor rape case.
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Claims of Asaram's health raised doubts
The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale, has asked the medical board to submit its report within a week.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised doubts over Asaram's health claims, citing his recent travels to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya.
"He got the bail on the ground that he was in vegetative state. But now he is roaming around," Mehta said during the hearing, according to PTI.
Conviction details
Rajasthan HC upheld conviction in minor rape case
The Rajasthan High Court had earlier upheld Asaram's conviction in the minor rape case.
However, it acquitted him of charges under gangrape and penetrative sexual assault provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
His conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F) for minor rape was upheld, confirming the life sentence given by the trial court.
Case background
Convicted for sexually assaulting a minor student
Asaram was convicted on April 25, 2018, for sexually assaulting a minor student at his ashram. He was sentenced to life imprisonment under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act.
The Supreme Court bench said, "We are not granting regular bail except if we are satisfied it is required on a medical ground. Let the report come."