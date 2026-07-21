Asaram's interim bail plea: SC directs AIIMS to form board

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale, has asked the medical board to submit its report within a week.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised doubts over Asaram's health claims, citing his recent travels to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya.

"He got the bail on the ground that he was in vegetative state. But now he is roaming around," Mehta said during the hearing, according to PTI.