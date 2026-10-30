SC suggests involving celebrities like Virat Kohli in anti-pollution campaigns
What's the story
The Supreme Court has reserved its order on whether to continue or relax the firecracker restrictions in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali. The court raised concerns over health risks, fake green-cracker labels, and poor enforcement of existing rules. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale stressed the need for innovative anti-pollution measures and suggested involving celebrities like Virat Kohli in awareness campaigns.
Compliance concerns
Violations continued despite annual orders, says SC
The court questioned the government's compliance efforts, noting that violations continued despite its annual orders.
Petitioner Gopal Sankaranarayanan informed the court that the government sought two weeks to complete its consultation process while firecrackers were still being sold and transported without restrictions.
The Supreme Court will also address issues related to permissible barium content in firecrackers after Diwali.
Health concerns
No reliable mechanism to verify green crackers
Uttara Babbar, representing petitioner Arjun Gopal, pointed out that misleading green-cracker labels were being sold in the market.
She said there was no reliable mechanism or QR code to verify whether products were genuine green crackers.
Amicus curiae Aparajita Singh informed the court about hazardous chemical particles released by bursting firecrackers, including particulate matter (PM).
Health impact
Lung health changes since the 1980s
Singh also highlighted alarming changes in lung health, citing observations from Delhi chest specialists.
She said non-smoking patients now have black spots on their lungs, a stark contrast to the 1980s when their lungs were generally pink.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has recommended surprise inspections and sampling from firecracker factories and sales outlets to ensure compliance with approved green-cracker formulations.
Pollution spike
Fake QR codes reported last year
The court was informed that Delhi's air quality worsened sharply after Dussehra, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising from 179 on the festival day to 245 the next day.
Despite a ban on conventional firecrackers, many continue to be sold under misleading green-cracker labels without QR codes for verification.
Singh said CAQM had reported fake QR codes last year and argued that even if green crackers were allowed, there was no reliable way to verify their authenticity.
Regulation call
Green crackers shouldn't be allowed until pollution impact is negligible
Singh argued that green crackers still emit significant pollutants and should not be allowed until their pollution impact is negligible.
She cited a Supreme Court observation from April 3, 2025, emphasizing the need for effective regulation before permitting green crackers.
The court noted that a large section of the population working on the streets is among those most exposed to pollution, and not everyone can install air purifiers at home or work.