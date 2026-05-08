SC: Punjab drug crisis 'alarming' after mother loses 5 sons
India
India's Supreme Court is sounding the alarm on Punjab's drug crisis, calling it "alarming" after hearing about a mother who lost all five sons to addiction.
The justices say urgent steps are needed and even hint that the central government might need to step in to help.
SC judges propose nationwide drug courts
The court did not hold back on criticizing Punjab Police for focusing on small-time offenders while big traffickers walk free, especially with Ludhiana flagged as a major hotspot.
To speed up justice and actually make a difference, the judges proposed setting up special courts across all states for drug cases, hoping this will finally bring some relief to families hit hardest by the crisis.