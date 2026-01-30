SC puts UGC's 2026 equity rules on hold over "vagueness"

Why should you care?

This matters because students across India—especially at places like JNU and Hyderabad University—have protested, saying the rules unfairly target general category students and could deepen campus divides.

The court also questioned if India should still rely on caste-based definitions after so many years of independence.

For now, the old 2012 advisory framework stays in place while the court reviews whether these new rules fit with constitutional rights like equality.