SC puts UGC's 2026 equity rules on hold over "vagueness"
The Supreme Court has paused the new UGC rules meant to promote equity in colleges and universities, saying parts of them are too vague and could be misused.
These 2026 regulations, announced just this month, aimed to tackle caste-based complaints by setting up Equity Committees and Equal Opportunity Centers across campuses.
Why should you care?
This matters because students across India—especially at places like JNU and Hyderabad University—have protested, saying the rules unfairly target general category students and could deepen campus divides.
The court also questioned if India should still rely on caste-based definitions after so many years of independence.
For now, the old 2012 advisory framework stays in place while the court reviews whether these new rules fit with constitutional rights like equality.