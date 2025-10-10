SC questions why Madras HC gave conflicting orders in case
After the tragic stampede at actor Vijay's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu—which left 41 people dead—the Supreme Court has questioned why two benches of the Madras High Court gave conflicting orders about who should investigate.
One judge called for a special team, while another had already said no to a CBI probe, leaving things messy.
Court also wants to know how 41 postmortems were done
This isn't just about one event—it's about how big tragedies are handled and who gets held accountable.
The court also wants to know how all 41 postmortems were finished in just a few hours overnight, raising questions about transparency.
With Vijay's party and others pushing for an independent investigation, this case could shape how sensitive incidents like this are dealt with in Tamil Nadu going forward.