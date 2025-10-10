SC questions why Madras HC gave conflicting orders in case

Court also wants to know how 41 postmortems were done

This isn't just about one event—it's about how big tragedies are handled and who gets held accountable.

The court also wants to know how all 41 postmortems were finished in just a few hours overnight, raising questions about transparency.

With Vijay's party and others pushing for an independent investigation, this case could shape how sensitive incidents like this are dealt with in Tamil Nadu going forward.