SC rejects NEET-UG re-test plea, says 'counseling...go on' India Jul 25, 2025

The Supreme Court has turned down requests from NEET-UG 2025 students in Indore and Ujjain for a re-test after power cuts during the exam.

The court agreed with the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which found that there was enough natural light for everyone to finish their papers.

The message is clear: if there's ever a need for a re-exam, it's up to the National Testing Agency (NTA), not the courts.