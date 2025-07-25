SC rejects NEET-UG re-test plea, says 'counseling...go on'
The Supreme Court has turned down requests from NEET-UG 2025 students in Indore and Ujjain for a re-test after power cuts during the exam.
The court agreed with the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which found that there was enough natural light for everyone to finish their papers.
The message is clear: if there's ever a need for a re-exam, it's up to the National Testing Agency (NTA), not the courts.
Only 70 out of 27,000 test-takers faced real disruption
A single judge had first suggested a re-test, thinking some students were at a disadvantage.
But after an expert committee checked things out, this was reversed—only 70 out of over 27,000 test-takers faced real disruption.
Even so, counseling sessions are moving ahead as planned from July 23, and both courts say eligible students should go ahead and participate without worrying about ongoing legal cases.