Next Article
Indian Railways upgrades 80% of tracks for faster trains
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways has now upgraded 80% of its tracks to handle speeds over 110km/h—double what it managed back in 2014.
By 2025, the high-speed network is expected to stretch across one lakh kilometers, making cross-country journeys a lot quicker.
Tracks that support speeds between 110-130km/h have more than doubled
Tracks that support speeds between 110-130km/h have more than doubled since 2014, and those built for even faster trains (130+ km/h) have grown nearly five times.
Meanwhile, slow tracks are quickly disappearing—they're now just about a fifth of the network.
All these upgrades mean smoother rides and shorter travel times, showing Indian Railways is serious about modernizing how we get around.