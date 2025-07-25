Indian Railways upgrades 80% of tracks for faster trains

Tracks that support speeds between 110-130km/h have more than doubled

Tracks that support speeds between 110-130km/h have more than doubled since 2014, and those built for even faster trains (130+ km/h) have grown nearly five times.

Meanwhile, slow tracks are quickly disappearing—they're now just about a fifth of the network.

All these upgrades mean smoother rides and shorter travel times, showing Indian Railways is serious about modernizing how we get around.