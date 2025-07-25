SC orders IPS officer to publicly apologize to ex-husband
The Supreme Court has directed IPS officer Shivangi Goel and her parents to make a public apology to her ex-husband Sahib Bansal and his family.
This comes after years of legal back-and-forth, starting with Goel's allegations of dowry, domestic violence, and rape.
The court hopes this move will finally close the chapter on their ongoing conflict.
Details of the court's order
The apology must be published in national newspapers and on social media, but the court made it clear this isn't an admission of guilt.
All pending cases between Goel and Bansal are now quashed to prevent more courtroom drama.
The court also ordered police protection for Bansal's family and told Goel not to use her official position against them—emphasizing that both sides should stay out of each other's lives from here on out.