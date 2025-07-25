Next Article
IMD issues heavy rain alert for Telangana this weekend
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has put out a heavy rain alert from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, especially for districts like Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.
Some areas might also see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40km/h—so it's a good idea to stay prepared.
Hyderabad saw some showers on Friday afternoon
Rainfall dipped a bit on Thursday (with Kouthala in Kumuram Bheem getting the most at 83.9mm), but Hyderabad still got some showers on Friday afternoon.
For Saturday, expect light to moderate rain or drizzle in Hyderabad and nearby places.
The IMD's latest advisories are all about helping everyone get ready for possible weather hiccups this weekend.