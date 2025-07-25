IMD issues heavy rain alert for Telangana this weekend

Hyderabad saw some showers on Friday afternoon

Rainfall dipped a bit on Thursday (with Kouthala in Kumuram Bheem getting the most at 83.9mm), but Hyderabad still got some showers on Friday afternoon.

For Saturday, expect light to moderate rain or drizzle in Hyderabad and nearby places.

The IMD's latest advisories are all about helping everyone get ready for possible weather hiccups this weekend.