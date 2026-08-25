Surrender within 2 weeks: SC rejects Tarun Tejpal's plea

However, Tejpal's lawyer, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, contended that he did not need to surrender for his appeal to be heard, as the Bombay HC granted him four weeks to do so.

Sibal further submitted that Tejpal had been on bail throughout the proceedings, with the exception of six months, and is now a senior citizen.

After hearing both sides, Justice Aradhe stated that he had decided against the petitioner and ordered for the petitioner to surrender within two weeks.