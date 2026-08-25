Surrender within 2 weeks: SC rejects Tarun Tejpal's plea
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ordered former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks. The court has also asked him to submit a surrender certificate by September 22 for the appeal to be heard on its merits. Tejpal had challenged the Bombay High Court's decision that overturned his acquittal in a rape case. The High Court had convicted him on August 6, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his former junior colleague in 2013.
Legal requirements
Supreme Court rules on surrender requirement
Under Supreme Court rules, an accused must surrender before challenging a conviction order.
They can submit a surrender certificate or seek exemption from surrender with their appeal.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that Tejpal's appeal could only be heard if he submitted a surrender certificate or sought exemption from it.
Defense argument
Tejpal's lawyer argues against mandatory surrender
However, Tejpal's lawyer, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, contended that he did not need to surrender for his appeal to be heard, as the Bombay HC granted him four weeks to do so.
Sibal further submitted that Tejpal had been on bail throughout the proceedings, with the exception of six months, and is now a senior citizen.
After hearing both sides, Justice Aradhe stated that he had decided against the petitioner and ordered for the petitioner to surrender within two weeks.
Case history
Case dates back to November 2013
The case dates back to November 2013 when a female journalist accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her in a hotel elevator during an event organized by Tehelka in Panaji.
He was arrested on November 30, 2013.
The Goa Sessions Court acquitted him in May 2021, but this decision was challenged by the Goa government before the Bombay High Court, which convicted him.
After the sentencing, the Goa government approached the SC, seeking a harsher sentence of life imprisonment for Tejpal.