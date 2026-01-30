SC says menstrual health part of right to life

What else has the court ordered?

Schools have to step up with proper, private, and accessible toilets for everyone—including students with disabilities.

If private schools don't follow these rules, they could lose their recognition.

This decision is a direct pushback against period-shaming and aims to make sure every girl has what she needs at school—pads, info about reproductive health, even spare uniforms and disposal systems.

It's a big win for equality and dignity in classrooms across India.