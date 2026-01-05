SC says no bail for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court has denied bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam, both accused of being part of a conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
The judges said there's enough initial evidence against them under anti-terror laws, though five other co-accused got bail.
The riots broke out during protests against the CAA, leaving 53 people dead and hundreds injured.
Where things stand now
Khalid has been in jail since September 2020—over five years—and Imam since 2020.
Police claim to have hundreds of pages of evidence suggesting a planned "regime-change operation."
Khalid's bail was rejected several times before this final Supreme Court decision.
While Imam faces multiple FIRs across different states (and has gotten bail in some separate cases), there is no mention of a scheduled trial date for either him or Khalid in this main case.