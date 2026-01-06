Varanasi: Three children die after eating poisonous fruit India Jan 06, 2026

A really sad incident happened in Varanasi, where three young kids (aged three to six) died after accidentally eating a poisonous fruit while playing in their village.

The fruit came from a 'kaner' (oleander) plant, which is toxic if eaten.

Two of the kids passed away soon after, and the third died later at the hospital.