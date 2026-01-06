Next Article
Varanasi: Three children die after eating poisonous fruit
India
A really sad incident happened in Varanasi, where three young kids (aged three to six) died after accidentally eating a poisonous fruit while playing in their village.
The fruit came from a 'kaner' (oleander) plant, which is toxic if eaten.
Two of the kids passed away soon after, and the third died later at the hospital.
Police say it was accidental, others safe
Police have started looking into what happened, but early findings show it was a tragic accident—no foul play is suspected.
Other kids who were with them are safe and have been checked by doctors just to be sure.
Authorities are conducting an inquiry into the incident.