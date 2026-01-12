'Disgusting': SC to Madhya Pradesh judge who urinated inside train
What's the story
The Supreme Court has put a stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order that had set aside the termination of a judicial officer, who is accused of urinating in a train compartment. The court described his actions as "disgusting" and amounting to "grossest grave misconduct." "There was a lady present," the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, said.
Plea allowance
High court's partial allowance of judge's plea
The incident took place in 2018 when the judge was traveling from Indore to Jabalpur without prior permission or notice to his superiors. During the journey, he allegedly consumed alcohol, misbehaved with co-passengers and railway staff, and obstructed official duties. Following the incident, two separate investigations (criminal and departmental) were launched against him. Ultimately, in the criminal proceedings, he was acquitted, but in the departmental proceedings, several deposed his "obscene" conduct, misuse of authority and obstruction of a public servant.
Court
What high court said on arrest
The officer then approached the high court, which partially allowed a plea filed by the civil judge, challenging his termination from service. The court had observed that a railway magistrate court acquitted him of allegations after a detailed appreciation of the evidence on record. The court concluded that termination was unwarranted in such circumstances and recommended minor penalties for lesser charges like unauthorized leave and not informing his employer about his arrest.
Legal challenge
High court's administrative side challenges ruling
However, the high court's administrative side and its Principal Registrar (Vigilance) have now challenged this ruling before the Supreme Court. The petition filed by the high court's administrative side states that the judge "further indulged in an extremely indecent conduct by urinating on the seat of a female co-passenger." It also claimed that key prosecution witnesses turned hostile during trial proceedings, leading to his acquittal under the Railways Act.
Court proceedings
Supreme Court seeks state response on high court's challenge
On Monday, the SC bench questioned the high court's decision to interfere with the disciplinary action taken against the judge. "We fail to understand how the High Court has...Disgusting conduct of a judicial officer. You have managed to turn all the witnesses (hostile). This is a shocking case," said the court. The Supreme Court bench has sought the state's response in the matter.