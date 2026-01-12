'Disgusting': SC to Madhya Pradesh judge who urinated inside train

The Supreme Court has put a stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order that had set aside the termination of a judicial officer, who is accused of urinating in a train compartment. The court described his actions as "disgusting" and amounting to "grossest grave misconduct." "There was a lady present," the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, said.

Plea allowance High court's partial allowance of judge's plea The incident took place in 2018 when the judge was traveling from Indore to Jabalpur without prior permission or notice to his superiors. During the journey, he allegedly consumed alcohol, misbehaved with co-passengers and railway staff, and obstructed official duties. Following the incident, two separate investigations (criminal and departmental) were launched against him. Ultimately, in the criminal proceedings, he was acquitted, but in the departmental proceedings, several deposed his "obscene" conduct, misuse of authority and obstruction of a public servant.

Court What high court said on arrest The officer then approached the high court, which partially allowed a plea filed by the civil judge, challenging his termination from service. The court had observed that a railway magistrate court acquitted him of allegations after a detailed appreciation of the evidence on record. The court concluded that termination was unwarranted in such circumstances and recommended minor penalties for lesser charges like unauthorized leave and not informing his employer about his arrest.

Legal challenge High court's administrative side challenges ruling However, the high court's administrative side and its Principal Registrar (Vigilance) have now challenged this ruling before the Supreme Court. The petition filed by the high court's administrative side states that the judge "further indulged in an extremely indecent conduct by urinating on the seat of a female co-passenger." It also claimed that key prosecution witnesses turned hostile during trial proceedings, leading to his acquittal under the Railways Act.