Gym-owner 'Mohammed' Deepak gets relief in Bajrang Dal confrontation case

The petitioner had challenged the High Court's decision not to quash the FIR against him.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kumar, argued that he only intervened after Bajrang Dal members objected to a Muslim shopkeeper using "Baba" in his shop name.

When the mob confronted Deepak and asked his name, he replied, "Mohammed Deepak." The footage of the incident, which occurred on Republic Day, had gone viral on social media.