SC stays Kerala HC's quashing of Nava Keralam program
India
The Supreme Court stayed a Kerala High Court order that had quashed Kerala's "Nava Keralam Citizen Response Program," which was gathering public feedback on development and welfare schemes through social volunteers.
The move comes just weeks before the state assembly elections.
Controversy over ₹20 crore campaign funding
Petitioners claimed the program was basically a ₹20 crore campaign for the ruling party, disguised as public outreach ahead of elections.
The state pushed back, saying no money went to volunteers and that courts shouldn't decide welfare spending.
Now, the Supreme Court wants more details about how funds were used before making a final call—so this could impact how governments run such programs in the future.