SC suggests linking unpaid traffic challans to electricity bills 

Justice JB Pardiwala emphasized that merely issuing e-challans isn't enough, stressing the importance of recovering these fines.

"It is not just sufficient to keep issuing e-challans. Police may issue thousands and lakhs of such e-challans. Question is recovery of fines as sought to be imposed by way of the e-challans," he said.

The court was hearing a plea on electronic enforcement of traffic violations and recovery of unpaid e-challan fines.