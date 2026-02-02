SC to Centre: Find better ways to verify caste info

First time OBCs will be counted in official census

This census is a big deal—it's the first time that OBCs will be counted in an official census exercise along with SCs and STs.

The petitioner flagged that there aren't clear rules yet on how this sensitive info will be collected or checked, raising worries about mistakes or misuse.

Chief Justice Surya Kant appreciated the concerns raised and said the petitioner had done a "commendable job" bringing the matter to authorities.