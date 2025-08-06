SC to hear Stalin's welfare scheme case, PMLA challenges today
Today, the Supreme Court is taking up some pretty major issues—from how politicians are featured in welfare schemes to big questions about money laundering laws.
One standout case is about whether Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin's name and photo can appear on state welfare programs, which could shape how leaders get credited for government work.
Other cases being heard today
The court will also look at challenges to India's tough money laundering law (PMLA), with high-profile names like Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale involved.
Separate pleas involve ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
There's even a case tied to cricket politics in Bihar.
Basically, it's a packed day that could impact everything from political branding to how financial crimes are handled in India.