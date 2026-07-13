SC seeks SIT's status report in Ram Mandir donations case

Investigation update

Petitioners seek CAG audit of trust's accounts

The court also directed the SIT to submit a status report on the progress of its investigation. The Solicitor General opposed issuing a notice to the Trust, but the bench issued one anyway. Petitioners have sought a forensic audit and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) review of the Trust's accounts, alleging financial irregularities and inadequate oversight. They questioned why an FIR wasn't filed before starting an SIT inquiry.