SC seeks SIT's status report in Ram Mandir donations case
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sought a status report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The court will hear pleas seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter next week. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Investigation update
Petitioners seek CAG audit of trust's accounts
The court also directed the SIT to submit a status report on the progress of its investigation. The Solicitor General opposed issuing a notice to the Trust, but the bench issued one anyway. Petitioners have sought a forensic audit and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) review of the Trust's accounts, alleging financial irregularities and inadequate oversight. They questioned why an FIR wasn't filed before starting an SIT inquiry.
Theft allegations
Eight arrests made in Ram temple case
The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of cash and valuables donated by devotees at the Ram Temple. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed an SIT on June 13 under Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. Preliminary findings suggest repeated thefts, security lapses in the temple's counting room, and suspicious incidents captured on CCTV. Eight people have been arrested in connection with this case so far.
Investigation progress
Next hearing scheduled for next week
The SIT's preliminary findings were submitted to the state government on June 23. The Uttar Pradesh government has assured strict action against those found guilty, amid political controversies surrounding the allegations. The court's next hearing on this matter is scheduled for next Monday, when it will consider further reliefs sought by petitioners after reviewing SIT's progress so far.