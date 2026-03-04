SC upholds 7 people's conviction in 1985 ₹2cr watch smuggling
The Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of seven people for smuggling 777 foreign wristwatches back in 1985, but decided they've served enough time in jail.
The group was found guilty of hiding, transporting, and selling smuggled watches—based on a confessional statement recorded under Section 108 by a key witness, Hussein Mamad Bhadala, together with corroborative discoveries such as recovery of watches, straps, panchnamas, and other evidence from customs.
Convictions were upheld multiple times over the years
It all started when customs officers in Mandvi found two sacks packed with Seiko, Citizen, and Ricoh watches (plus straps) worth over ₹2 lakh near a jetty. The goods had been brought in illegally by boat.
After a massive delay—over 18 years—the accused were finally convicted in 2003. Courts kept upholding the verdicts for years, but with most of the group now elderly and two having passed away, the Supreme Court said enough is enough: convictions stay, but no more jail time needed.