Scams that cost India ₹54,000 crore between April 2021 and November 2025 (about 4 years, 7 months)

Victims range from everyday folks to well-known names—a retired IIT Bombay doctor lost ₹4.2 crore via fake Aadhaar alerts; SP Oswal was tricked by a staged video in which the then CJI appeared for ₹7 crore; even an Ambala couple got scammed out of ₹1 crore with forged court orders.

The Supreme Court has now stepped in, ordering nationwide CBI probes and tighter cyber rules for banks and authorities.

Meanwhile, the government has blocked thousands of scam accounts and reports that the I4C portal's CFCFRMS has helped save over ₹4,300 crore—but scammers are still moving money abroad through "money mules."