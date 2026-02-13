Scams that cost India ₹54,000 crore between April 2021 and November 2025 (about 4 years, 7 months)
Between April 2021 and November 2025, digital arrest scams have cost India more than ₹54,000 crore.
Scammers pretend to be CBI, police, or court officials on video calls and pressure people into transferring money.
Cases have jumped fast—the source reports a sharp increase over the period, though specific year-by-year counts and the previously cited 2022 and 2024 figures (around 40,000 in 2022, ₹91 crore lost; over 1.2 lakh in 2024, ₹1,935 crore lost) are not stated in the source.
Victims range from everyday folks to well-known names—a retired IIT Bombay doctor lost ₹4.2 crore via fake Aadhaar alerts; SP Oswal was tricked by a staged video in which the then CJI appeared for ₹7 crore; even an Ambala couple got scammed out of ₹1 crore with forged court orders.
The Supreme Court has now stepped in, ordering nationwide CBI probes and tighter cyber rules for banks and authorities.
Meanwhile, the government has blocked thousands of scam accounts and reports that the I4C portal's CFCFRMS has helped save over ₹4,300 crore—but scammers are still moving money abroad through "money mules."