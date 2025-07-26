Next Article
School building collapse in Rajasthan kills 7 kids
A heartbreaking incident struck Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday when a school building collapsed, taking the lives of seven kids—including two siblings, Meena (12) and Kanha (6)—and injuring 28 others.
The accident has sparked anger and tough questions about how safe rural schools really are.
Five staff members suspended
Five staff members have been suspended while officials investigate what went wrong.
The Rajasthan government has promised ₹10 lakh compensation to each affected family and says a new school building will be built soon.
Authorities are also making sure unsafe buildings aren't used for classes anymore, hoping to prevent another tragedy like this in the future.