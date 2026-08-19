Telangana principal stabbed 27 times was killed by Class-10 student 

According to police, Roopa Reddy had returned to Kondamallepally on Tuesday morning after a trip to Hyderabad with her husband Kallu Rajender Reddy.

She attended school till around 5:30pm that day, telling colleagues she was expecting some friends.

However, when she didn't turn up the next day and her husband couldn't reach her by phone, he asked tenants living in their house to check on her.