Telangana principal stabbed 27 times was killed by Class-10 student
What's the story
Telangana police have said that the principal and director of Nagarjuna Grammar English Medium School in Kondamallepally, who was brutally murdered at her home last week, was allegedly stabbed by a Class 10 student of the school. The accused is in custody. No motive for the murder was immediately known. The police had suspected that the assailants or assailant was known to the victim, Kallu Roopa Reddy, and were investigating possible motives, including family disputes.
Last day
Victim attended school till evening
According to police, Roopa Reddy had returned to Kondamallepally on Tuesday morning after a trip to Hyderabad with her husband Kallu Rajender Reddy.
She attended school till around 5:30pm that day, telling colleagues she was expecting some friends.
However, when she didn't turn up the next day and her husband couldn't reach her by phone, he asked tenants living in their house to check on her.
Discovery
Neighbors, police entered house to check on her
When they failed to get a response, they informed him.
He then sought help from Chintapalli sub-inspector Rammurthy, who lived nearby.
Accompanied by neighbors, Rammurthy found Roopa Reddy lying in a pool of blood at their home.
Devarakonda deputy superintendent of police MV Srinivas Rao said, "The victim had suffered about 27 stab wounds, indicating the brutality of the attack."
No cash or valuables were missing from the house, ruling out theft as a motive.