Government school teacher held for raping and impregnating minor student

The key accused was nabbed by the police on Thursday night

A government school teacher, who raped one of his Class 6 students repeatedly early this year and made her three-month pregnant, was arrested on Thursday. Search is on for another teacher in the Shergarh subdivision of Jodhpur for his collusion in the crime. They had also threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Ram Choudhary said.

Rape

Both teachers suspended; departmental inquiry initiated

"Surjaram, a teacher at Government Upper Primary School in Baba ki Nimbadi in Mokamgarh of Shergarh subdivision, had raped his Class 6 student in March in school three to four times as another teacher Sahi Ram stood guard outside the room," the Dy SP said. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Education Department has suspended both the teachers and has initiated a departmental inquiry.

Incident

Incident came to light after she complained of stomach pain

"The sexual exploitation of the minor girl by her teachers came to light a few days back when she had to be taken to a hospital by her father following her complaints of stomach pain," the police said. During the check-up, she was suspected to be pregnant and her father lodged a complaint with the police.

Victim

Sonography report confirmed that the girl is three-month pregnant

On her father's complaint, the police immediately lodged an FIR against the two teachers of the school under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and managed to nab the key accused. The police also took the girl for a medical examination and got her sonography done. The report has confirmed that the minor child is three-month pregnant.

Information

'Victim and her family will be provided every possible support'

The Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, said every possible support to the victim and her family would be provided on every level.