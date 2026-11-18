Schools across India roll out winter break schedules ahead
Winter break is almost here, and schools across India are rolling out their holiday dates.
In Delhi, schools remaining closed from December 23 to January 1 in previous schedules, though final calendars are still subject to change.
Uttar Pradesh usually takes a pause from December 20 to December 31, but if it gets extra chilly, holidays could go into early January.
Winter break dates vary by state
Haryana's winter holidays run from January 1 to January 15.
Punjab typically shuts down from December 22 to December 31 (weather can shift things).
Himachal Pradesh's high-altitude schools may stay closed into February!
Jammu and Kashmir has different breaks for each class: younger students are off from December 1 to February 28, while older classes get from December 11 to February 22.
Rajasthan's break is set for December 25 to January 5.
Since dates can change based on weather or school policy, it's smart to double-check with your school so you don't miss anything important!