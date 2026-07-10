13 schools closed every day in India last year: Report

Enrollment decline

Bihar added schools but saw decline in enrollment

While some states witnessed a decline in the number of schools, others saw an increase. Bihar added 946 schools during this period, followed by Chhattisgarh (234) and Delhi (87). However, all three states saw a drop in student enrollment. Bihar's student count fell by 4,37,037 from the previous year, while Chhattisgarh and Delhi saw declines of 49,459 and 45,250 students, respectively.