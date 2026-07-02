Schools open despite IMD red alert across Delhi Noida Gurugram
India
Woke up to heavy rain in Delhi, Noida, or Gurugram and wondered if school's off? As of now, officials haven't declared any holiday. Schools and colleges are open like any regular day.
Earlier, the IMD had put out a yellow alert for moderate rain and storms, but quickly changed it to a red alert this morning as things got more intense.
IMD warns storms, 100km/h winds
The IMD's red alert means expect more thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (up to 100km per hour in some spots).
Rainfall is hitting different parts unevenly: western Delhi might see heavier showers than the east.
Light rain could stick around till late morning, so keep an eye out for waterlogged roads if you're heading out.