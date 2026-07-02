Schools open despite IMD red alert across Delhi Noida Gurugram India Jul 02, 2026

Woke up to heavy rain in Delhi, Noida, or Gurugram and wondered if school's off? As of now, officials haven't declared any holiday. Schools and colleges are open like any regular day.

Earlier, the IMD had put out a yellow alert for moderate rain and storms, but quickly changed it to a red alert this morning as things got more intense.