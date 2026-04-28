Scientists discover new eyeless blood-red species Gitchak nakana in Assam
India
Scientists just stumbled upon a brand-new fish species, Gitchak Nakana, hiding deep in an aquifer in Assam's Goalpara district.
This tiny, eyeless, blood-red fish lives in total darkness and is the first of its kind discovered in northeastern India's groundwater.
Locals actually found it by accident while pumping water from a well near the Shillong Plateau.
Gitchak Nakana indicates 20 million year split
Assam's chief minister called the find "fascinating" .
Gitchak Nakana stands out for its see-through body and unusual way of laying just a few large eggs.
Scientists say it split off from its relatives over 20 million years ago.
This little fish could open doors to learning more about India's mysterious underground ecosystems.