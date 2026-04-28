Scientists discover new eyeless blood-red species Gitchak nakana in Assam India Apr 28, 2026

Scientists just stumbled upon a brand-new fish species, Gitchak Nakana, hiding deep in an aquifer in Assam's Goalpara district.

This tiny, eyeless, blood-red fish lives in total darkness and is the first of its kind discovered in northeastern India's groundwater.

Locals actually found it by accident while pumping water from a well near the Shillong Plateau.