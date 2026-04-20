Scientists find over 200 hanging glaciers above Alaknanda basin towns
India
Scientists have found over 200 potentially unstable hanging glaciers in the Central Himalayas, especially around the Alaknanda River basin, an area already known for flash floods and landslides.
These glaciers sit on steep slopes above towns and important infrastructure, making them a real concern for people living below.
Joshimath and Vishnuprayag need monitoring
The study points out that places like Joshimath and Vishnuprayag are at higher risk because big hanging glaciers are so close to where people live.
Rising temperatures from climate change are making these glaciers even more unstable, while new roads and hydropower projects increase the danger.
The findings highlight the need for continuous monitoring, early warning systems, and risk-informed planning.