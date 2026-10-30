Scientists warn Badrinath hanging glaciers could collapse, damage 398 buildings

One glacier in particular is especially risky: it holds a huge amount of ice and could unleash an avalanche moving as fast as 78.5 meters per second.

While the famous Badrinath Dham shrine isn't directly threatened right now, nearby areas are still in danger.

The study urges quick action: things like hazard mapping and tighter rules to help keep people safe, especially since rising temperatures are changing the behavior of glaciers, snow cover, and mountain slopes.