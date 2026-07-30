NEET-UG score allegedly changed thrice in day, candidate approaches court
What's the story
A candidate who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 has approached the Delhi High Court over alleged discrepancies in his evaluation. The candidate claimed his score on the official result portal changed three times within 24 hours, from 650 to 500 and then to 135 marks. The matter is slated for hearing on Friday.
Court petition
Candidate's OMR sheet not his own: Plea
The candidate has alleged that the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet displayed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is not the one he filled during his examination.
He has sought directions for the production and preservation of his original physical OMR answer sheet for independent verification.
The petition was filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal and seeks to direct NTA to produce all related examination records.
Score fluctuation
Candidate estimated around 620 marks
According to the plea, the candidate had appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21.
After matching his responses with the provisional and final answer keys, he estimated a score of around 620 marks.
However, on July 16, when results were declared, the NTA portal initially displayed a score of 650 marks.
However, after logging out and logging back in, the candidate's score changed to 500 marks. By the next day, it had reportedly dropped to 135 marks.