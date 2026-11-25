To ramp up security, more than 15 coastal checkpoints are being closely monitored and patrols have been pushed out up to five nautical miles offshore.

Fishermen have been asked to keep an eye out for anything odd on the water and report it right away.

The drill even included some practice runs: two teams pretending to be terrorists were caught, one at sea off Akkaraipettai and another at New Beach in Nagapattinam, to see how quickly teams could respond.