Sea Vigil 2026 tests security across 5 Tamil Nadu districts
Tamil Nadu's coast is buzzing this week as Sea Vigil 2026, a big security drill, takes over five districts.
The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and state police are teaming up to test how ready they are for any threats coming in by sea.
It's all about making sure everyone knows what to do if something suspicious happens along the coastline.
Teams posing as terrorists caught offshore
To ramp up security, more than 15 coastal checkpoints are being closely monitored and patrols have been pushed out up to five nautical miles offshore.
Fishermen have been asked to keep an eye out for anything odd on the water and report it right away.
The drill even included some practice runs: two teams pretending to be terrorists were caught, one at sea off Akkaraipettai and another at New Beach in Nagapattinam, to see how quickly teams could respond.