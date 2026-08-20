Search intensifies for 8 fishermen missing off Andhra Pradesh coast
India
Eight fishermen who set out from Andhra Pradesh's Vadarevu Fishing Landing Centre on August 3 have not returned, sparking a major search effort.
Teams from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and State Fisheries Department are working together to find them.
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu vows continued fishermen search
Seven vessels, a Dornier aircraft, and a Navy helicopter are combing the coastline and nearby waters. The aerial search covers areas from Visakhapatnam to Kolkata and Chennai, with extra support coming in from Coast Guard stations at Haldia and Paradip.
While there is still no sign of the fishermen yet, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu says they will not stop searching until everyone is found.