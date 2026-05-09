Second Saturday RBI holiday closes banks nationwide, digital banking open
India
No bank runs today: banks across India are closed since it's the second Saturday, which is a fixed RBI holiday.
This includes all the big names like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, and PNB.
If you need to transfer money or pay bills though, digital banking is still up and running.
May bank holidays vary by state
Heads up: more bank holidays are coming this month depending on where you live.
Sikkim gets a break on May 16 for State Day, Tripura on May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, and most states will close banks for Eid-ul-Adha on May 27.
But if you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu, your Eid holiday falls on May 28 instead.