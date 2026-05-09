Second Saturday RBI holiday closes banks nationwide, digital banking open

May bank holidays vary by state

Heads up: more bank holidays are coming this month depending on where you live.

Sikkim gets a break on May 16 for State Day, Tripura on May 26 for Kazi Nazrul Islam's birthday, and most states will close banks for Eid-ul-Adha on May 27.

But if you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, or Tamil Nadu, your Eid holiday falls on May 28 instead.