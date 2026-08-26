Section of Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers strike over Marathi learning rule
India
A section of Mumbai's famous auto-rickshaw drivers called a flash strike on Monday after Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers were told they must all learn Marathi.
These drivers, who regularly switch between Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, and more to connect with passengers, feel the rule threatens Mumbai's unique mix of cultures.
Strike strands Mumbaikars, sparks language debate
The strike left many Mumbaikars stranded as autos stayed off the roads.
The government says knowing Marathi helps workers communicate with locals, and the drivers aren't convinced and want to keep Mumbai's vibe open and inclusive.
For now, the city is caught in a debate over whether one language should define such a diverse place.